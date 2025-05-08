A deleted blog post just revealed Google's next big move for Android
Google has leaked its Material 3 Expressive design, a new, fresh look for Android.
Google is not known for its secrecy or protection against leaks - after all, Google's newest phone, the Pixel 9a, basically got revealed before its official launch just by leaks alone. This time, Google is taking it up a notch - it itself is leaking the next big thing. The next big Android redesign, Material 3 Expressive, was leaked by Google itself in a now-deleted blog post.
The archived version of the deleted webpage is still visible on the Wayback Machine (you know, once on the internet, always on the internet).
In the post, Google said it developed Material 3 Expressive with 46 rounds of design and research over 18,000 participants. The new look takes advantage of color, shape, size, and motion to provide a more "usable" product. We will likely see and hear a lot of it during Google I/O later this month.
Apparently, Google studied how research participants focused their attention in a design, what their reactions were to different looks, and how quickly they were able to understand an interface. According to the post, the company also evaluated individual elements with specific aims to determine the progress indicator look that makes time feel like it's passing faster. Or the ideal size of a button to improve the tap time.
According to the post, the new Material 3 Expressive design made it easier for people to find key elements in the interface up to four times faster when compared to the existing Material 3 design. Also, it's apparently suitable for users of all ages, and people over 45 years old found interface elements just as fast as younger users.
Apparently, Google says the expressive design, if applied correctly, is preferred over a non-expressive one following "iOS Human Interface Guidelines.”
Meanwhile, Apple is also working on iOS 19. According to reputable insiders, iOS 19 may be Apple's "most significant update" for years. It seems maybe 2025 will be the year of new, exciting takes on our well-known mobile operating systems. And I'm here for it.
Earlier reports have indicated that Google is looking to roll out changes across the entire Android user interface. We've heard about redesigned status bar icons, a new clock font, and a new settings menu.
