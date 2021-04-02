ZTE to unveil three Axon 30 flagship smartphones on April 30
After introducing the S30 series, the Watch GT smartwatch, and the LiveBuds earphones earlier this week, ZTE is preparing for another major announcement. We expect three Axon 30 smartphones to be unveiled on April 30: Axon 30, Axon 30 Pro, and Axon 30 Pro+.
Also, the Axon 30 Pro is rumored to boast a huge 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 4,700-5,000 mAh battery. We expect more information about the other two flagships, the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro+ this month as ZTE decided to tease its entire upcoming lineup, so stay tuned for more on this.