ZTE to unveil three Axon 30 flagship smartphones on April 30

Chinese handset maker ZTE plans to introduce a few flagship smartphones later this month, the company revealed this week on Weibo . A poster published by ZTE on the Chinese social network states that Axon 30 teasers will be released throughout the month until April 30 (via PlayfulDroid ).After introducing the S30 series, the Watch GT smartwatch, and the LiveBuds earphones earlier this week, ZTE is preparing for another major announcement. We expect three Axon 30 smartphones to be unveiled on April 30: Axon 30, Axon 30 Pro, and Axon 30 Pro+.We've already reported about one of the Axon 30 series phones that's rumored to pack three 64-megapixel cameras , but we also know at least one of them will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.Also, the Axon 30 Pro is rumored to boast a huge 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 4,700-5,000 mAh battery. We expect more information about the other two flagships, the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro+ this month as ZTE decided to tease its entire upcoming lineup, so stay tuned for more on this.