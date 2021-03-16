Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android ZTE

ZTE's next Axon series phone has three 64-megapixel cameras

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 16, 2021, 12:33 AM
ZTE's next Axon series phone has three 64-megapixel cameras
ZTE is gearing up for the launch of the Axon S30 Pro, another of its high-end smartphones that will probably never make it to the US. What's interesting about the Axon S30 Pro is that the phone will pack three 63-megapixel cameras, at least according to the teaser posted by ZTE on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid).

The Axon S30 Pro will end up having four cameras, but there are no details on the fourth sensor just yet. ZTE continues to offer snippets of information regarding its upcoming Axon S30 Pro in an attempt to raise the hype around the phone. In that regard, the Chinese company revealed a while ago that the device will boast a stunning display featuring a 144Hz screen refresh rate.

What the company failed to announce is when exactly the Axon 30S Pro will be officially introduced. Still, by the frequency of these reveals about the phone, it won't be long until the Axon 30S Pro goes official.

ZTE is probably targeting late March or early April with the Axon 30S Pro unveiling, so there's still time to learn more about the phone. We'll keep an eye out for any additional information regarding ZTE's next Axon series handset and if it's worth reporting about, we'll let you know.

