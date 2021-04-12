ZTE Axon 30 Ultra gets teased ahead of official unveil
We also get a very good look at the front side of the Axon 30 Ultra, which is expected to boast a stunning 6.67-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. We also know the phone will pack a quad-camera setup that consists of three 64-megapixel main sensors and a fourth 8-megapixel super-zoom snapper.
There will be at least two other flagships coming along with the Axon 30 Ultra, the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro, and all three will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. We'll know more about prices and availability on April 15 when they will be officially introduced by ZTE.