Android ZTE

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra gets teased ahead of official unveil

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 12, 2021, 11:40 PM
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra gets teased ahead of official unveil
We're just a few days from ZTE's major smartphone event and the Chinese company decided to reveal a little bit of what's coming. One of the three Axon 30 series flagships that we believe will be announced on April 15, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra has just appeared in the short teaser that briefly shows its camera and the entire front side (via SparrowNews).

It looks like ZTE is betting big on camera features. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra teaser advertises the phone's so-called Super Moon Ultra mode, which presumably allows users to “shoot the moon with high power, shoot the scene with the high definition.”

We also get a very good look at the front side of the Axon 30 Ultra, which is expected to boast a stunning 6.67-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. We also know the phone will pack a quad-camera setup that consists of three 64-megapixel main sensors and a fourth 8-megapixel super-zoom snapper.



There will be at least two other flagships coming along with the Axon 30 Ultra, the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Pro, and all three will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor. We'll know more about prices and availability on April 15 when they will be officially introduced by ZTE.

