YouTube tries to be your mom with a new bedtime reminder

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 21, 2020, 1:28 AM
Digital wellbeing became a thing a few years ago, as it turned out people tend to spend too much time on their phones/tablets/laptops. Google rolled out several useful features back in 2018, meant to help people disconnect from the digital world if needed. Now the company introduced a new YouTube feature, that will allow users to set bedtime reminders, Neowin reports.

The new feature works much like an alarm - you can set a time and it will activate, telling you to stop watching videos and go to bed. You can, of course, snooze it for 10 minutes, or choose if you want to finish your video before the reminder goes off. You can set your bedtime reminder from the YouTube settings menu on your mobile device, toggling “Remind me when it’s time for bed“ on or off. Alternatively, you can tap on your profile picture and find the same option under the “Time Watched” setting.

This new bedtime alarm builds upon the “Remind me to take a break” feature, which has logged more than 3 billion prompts since its launch, according to YouTube. The feature is already rolling out with wider availability scheduled for the next few weeks. Reminders and alarms are good and all, but your digital wellbeing is ultimately in your hands.

