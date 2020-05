YouTube was briefly down across the globe

There's no official statement from YouTube regarding the issue, so the reasons behind the outage remain a mystery. At the moment, the service seems to be fully operational. Were you affected by the temporary outage? There's no official statement from YouTube regarding the issue, so the reasons behind the outage remain a mystery. At the moment, the service seems to be fully operational. Were you affected by the temporary outage?

Millions of users felt their hearts skipping a beat yesterday as YouTube experienced a major blackout, Neowin reports . A glance at downdetector.com shows the problem was global and lasted for about an hour for some users.Reports started piling up on Twitter yesterday at around 8 p.m. CDT, complaining of disappearing videos and YouTube showing only ads. Most people lost the connection to YouTube servers altogether. The outage affected YouTube Premium users, too.