 YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iOS Apps

YouTube TV brings picture-in-picture (PiP) feature to devices running iOS 15+

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
YouTube confirmed back in February that it will bring picture-in-picture to YouTube TV on iOS devices. At that time, YouTube’s officials didn’t provide an ETA nor any details about what devices will be available with PiP.

One month after the initial announcement, YouTube TV confirmed that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to iOS 15+ devices. As to why this feature is only available on iOS 15+ devices, your guess is just as good as ours, but since Apple typically keeps all its iPhones and iPads up to date, it’s only the older devices (older than iPhone 6s) that won’t have access to this specific feature.

Picture-in-picture works with both on demand and live TV content, so you won’t have to worry about that. To use it, simply select a video that you wish to watch and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the device’s homepage. As soon as you do that, the video will scale down and move across the screen.

It’s unclear if the feature is available right now to everyone or YouTube TV has decided to go for a staged rollout. Either way, iOS users should start seeing picture-in-picture on their phones and tablets very soon.

