YouTube TV finally brings picture-in-picture to iPhones and iPads

in the next few months

The rivalry between Apple and Google goes beyond just competing for new customers and turning them into loyal users. Every time one has the chance to prevent or delay the other from keeping its customers on par with the latest features offered via a service, they immediately take it.That’s the main reason YouTube TV users on Android and iOS don’t have the same features, although they’re using the same service provided by Google . One of the useful features that YouTube TV users on Android have been using for a long time is picture-in-picture.A similar feature is not available to iOS users to this day, and word is that it won’t be released this week or the next. However, The Verge reports that YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan confirmed that picture-in-picture is finally coming to YouTube TV users on iOS.While Mohan hasn’t been able to provide an ETA, he did say that we iPhone and iPad users should expect the feature to drop “.” But that’s not the only new improvement coming to YouTube TV. It looks like Google has opened the gates to its realm for iOS users to get through.According to the same report, YouTube TV for iOS will also be getting support for surround sound, something that has very limited availability at the moment. More importantly, YouTube TV will receive an update to its interface, which will include changes to library and guide.Granted, the last part of the upcoming changes is aimed at all YouTube TV users, regardless of platform, it’s still baffling that it takes such a long time to bring Android and iOS users (and vice-versa) on par feature-wise. Here is hoping that at least picture-in-picture will be dropping sooner rather than later.