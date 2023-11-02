YouTube Premium prices are on the rise across multiple countries, including Australia
YouTube and several other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are no strangers to price hikes. With over 2.7 billion monthly YouTube users, a significant chunk of the 80 million Premium subscribers is about to experience another increase in subscription fees. This déjà vu occurred last year, hit the US earlier this summer, and is now going global.
Previously, YouTube Premium in Australia cost AU$12 per month. After an AU$5 bump, it will now be AU$17 monthly. The family plan takes a hit, too, soaring from AU$23 to AU$33 monthly. For those on the grandfathered plan, the increase is even steeper, jumping 83% from AU$18 to AU$33 monthly.
For long-term subscribers in Australia, the higher rate won't apply until April 2024, giving them an additional three months at the existing rate as a nod to their loyalty.
In Germany, YouTube Premium gets a €1 increase, going from €12 to €13 monthly. The family plan takes a steeper climb, rising by €6 to €24 monthly. New users will feel the impact immediately while existing subscribers will see the changes 30 days after their next billing cycle.
This global price adjustment follows YouTube's recent move to block users employing ad-blockers, indirectly nudging users towards paying for the service. YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience, among other premium-only features like audio-only playback for videos and content download for offline viewing.
Reports on Reddit (via 9to5Google) reveal YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium users in Germany, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Poland, and other countries received emails about a substantial price hike. The new rates kick in on November 1 for individual, family, and student plans.
Existing subscribers will witness the new pricing in their next billing cycle. In its email announcement, YouTube states the company does not "make these decisions lightly" and argues that the price hike will aid in "continuing to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube."
