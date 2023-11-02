Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
YouTube Premium prices are on the rise across multiple countries, including Australia
YouTube and several other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are no strangers to price hikes. With over 2.7 billion monthly YouTube users, a significant chunk of the 80 million Premium subscribers is about to experience another increase in subscription fees. This déjà vu occurred last year, hit the US earlier this summer, and is now going global.

Reports on Reddit (via 9to5Google) reveal YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium users in Germany, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Poland, and other countries received emails about a substantial price hike. The new rates kick in on November 1 for individual, family, and student plans.

Previously, YouTube Premium in Australia cost AU$12 per month. After an AU$5 bump, it will now be AU$17 monthly. The family plan takes a hit, too, soaring from AU$23 to AU$33 monthly. For those on the grandfathered plan, the increase is even steeper, jumping 83% from AU$18 to AU$33 monthly.

Existing subscribers will witness the new pricing in their next billing cycle. In its email announcement, YouTube states the company does not "make these decisions lightly" and argues that the price hike will aid in "continuing to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube."

For long-term subscribers in Australia, the higher rate won't apply until April 2024, giving them an additional three months at the existing rate as a nod to their loyalty.

In Germany, YouTube Premium gets a €1 increase, going from €12 to €13 monthly. The family plan takes a steeper climb, rising by €6 to €24 monthly. New users will feel the impact immediately while existing subscribers will see the changes 30 days after their next billing cycle.

This global price adjustment follows YouTube's recent move to block users employing ad-blockers, indirectly nudging users towards paying for the service. YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience, among other premium-only features like audio-only playback for videos and content download for offline viewing.
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
