You can save so much cash on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra right now

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is inarguably one of the best Android tablets you can buy today but since it's a high-end tablet, it's understandably pricey. Best Buy is running a very nice deal on one variant though, so if you don't want to settle for anything less than the best, this is the right time to get the tablet.





The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a huge slate with a 14.6-inch screen. Despite its large size, it's really slim and light, so carrying it around or holding it for long hours shouldn't be a problem.





Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 16GB 1TB 14.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 11200 mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $220 off (14%) $1399 99 $1619 99 Buy at BestBuy





Inside is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which handles all sorts of tasks effortlessly. That includes productivity-centric tasks like creating spreadsheets or presentations.





And yes, it may not be as fast as the M2 iPad Pro, but there's no good reason that Apple's slate should be the standard that all top tablets are held to, especially when it has its own issues.





The Tab S9 Ultra lets you have as many as three apps opened at the same time. For serious work, there's the DeX mode, which lets you use the slate more like a computer with a taskbar and resizable windows.





Inside is an 11,200mAh battery which should last close to ten hours. 45W charging is supported and the device needs only 15 minutes to go from zero to 20 percent.





The device comes with an S Pen, which can be an indispensable tool for not just creatives, but for anyone who has forever been meaning to get a notebook as nothing beats handwritten notes.





The Tab S9 Ultra will be supported for four more years and, of course, there's no stopping you from using it after that period. That's why, you might want to go with the highest-end variant with 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.





Best Buy is selling this version, which retails for $1619.99, for $1,399.99. This means you can save $$220 on it.



