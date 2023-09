You can now snatch the Sony WH-1000XM5 at their lowest price on Walmart

Indeed, the Sony XM5 are some of the best ANC over-ear headphones you can buy right now, so they’re really worthwhile if you’re ready to invest. They deliver outstanding audio and are comfortable to wear, plus they last quite some time. No wonder they made it on our list of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones Sony advertises them as having an integrated industry-leading ANC technology, and we undoubtedly agree. Once you put these on, the world goes silent. And when you need it, a touch of a button can bring you closer to your environment. So long as you don’t play your jams super loud and have enabled the Ambient Sound mode, you should easily hear when someone approaches you and starts talking.Their sound profile is equally incredible. By default, the Sony headphones are ideal not just for casual but also for critical listening and even music production. If you want extra amplified bass, however, you’d have to tinker with the EQ settings on the app, as they’re not tuned to deliver deep bass out of the box.Kudos to Sony for managing to pack an impressive battery on deck as well. Incredibly, the headset lasts about 30 hours on a single charge. And if you don’t touch it too often, you can get even more juice out of it between charges. There’s also fast charging on deck – a quick three-minute rendezvous gives you as much as three hours of playtime, a feature we appreciate.