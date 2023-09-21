You can now snatch the Sony WH-1000XM5 at their lowest price on Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for exquisite listening experiences? In that case, you’ve probably already considered buying a pair of Sony headphones like the WH-1000XM5. These high-end wireless headphones are a market leader and, as such, bear a hefty price tag few can afford. Fortunately, we found a smashing deal at Walmart that allows you to save $75.
Indeed, the Sony XM5 are some of the best ANC over-ear headphones you can buy right now, so they’re really worthwhile if you’re ready to invest. They deliver outstanding audio and are comfortable to wear, plus they last quite some time. No wonder they made it on our list of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones.
Their sound profile is equally incredible. By default, the Sony headphones are ideal not just for casual but also for critical listening and even music production. If you want extra amplified bass, however, you’d have to tinker with the EQ settings on the app, as they’re not tuned to deliver deep bass out of the box.
Kudos to Sony for managing to pack an impressive battery on deck as well. Incredibly, the headset lasts about 30 hours on a single charge. And if you don’t touch it too often, you can get even more juice out of it between charges. There’s also fast charging on deck – a quick three-minute rendezvous gives you as much as three hours of playtime, a feature we appreciate.
In other words, you can snatch one of the most exceptional wireless over-ear headphones for just $324.99, a deal you can’t miss. Although the headset has been on the shelves for over a year, we haven’t seen it at more than 13% off its price tag. In other words, Walmart’s current offer lands the premium headset at its lowest price we’ve ever seen. As if you needed a reason to pull the trigger!
Indeed, the Sony XM5 are some of the best ANC over-ear headphones you can buy right now, so they’re really worthwhile if you’re ready to invest. They deliver outstanding audio and are comfortable to wear, plus they last quite some time. No wonder they made it on our list of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones.
Sony advertises them as having an integrated industry-leading ANC technology, and we undoubtedly agree. Once you put these on, the world goes silent. And when you need it, a touch of a button can bring you closer to your environment. So long as you don’t play your jams super loud and have enabled the Ambient Sound mode, you should easily hear when someone approaches you and starts talking.
Their sound profile is equally incredible. By default, the Sony headphones are ideal not just for casual but also for critical listening and even music production. If you want extra amplified bass, however, you’d have to tinker with the EQ settings on the app, as they’re not tuned to deliver deep bass out of the box.
Kudos to Sony for managing to pack an impressive battery on deck as well. Incredibly, the headset lasts about 30 hours on a single charge. And if you don’t touch it too often, you can get even more juice out of it between charges. There’s also fast charging on deck – a quick three-minute rendezvous gives you as much as three hours of playtime, a feature we appreciate.
Things that are NOT allowed: