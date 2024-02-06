You can get Galaxy S24+, Tab S9 FE, and Watch 6 for free if your account doesn't have a lot of zeros
Whether or not you have any grand plans for February, you can treat yourself to as many as three free gadgets. Now that's called self-love. If you are itching to get not only a new phone, but also a tablet and a smartwatch, but your wallet is frowning at you, Verizon's generous new deal can help you upgrade all your gadgets without spending a dime.
Verizon's Valentine's Day deals are now live and one of the best ones will hook you up with free Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G.
The carrier is running an incredibly thoughtful and generous deal on Samsung's new and newish gadgets.
Samsung's new Galaxy S24 phones are all anyone in the tech world has been talking about recently, with many declaring that the Plus model is the sanest choice. And while it's more affordable than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at $999, it is anything but cheap. Verizon totally gets that.
For a free Galaxy S24 Plus, there are only two requirements.
First, you must be on the Verizon Unlimited plan; and second, you need to trade in an old device in any condition as long as it's not carrier-locked or unidentifiable. The purchase price will be credited to you over 36 months.
The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best Android watches you can buy today and its LTE variant starts at $349.99. As for the Tab S9 FE, it's a watered-down version of Samsung's premium slates and its base cellular model costs $549.99.
To get a tablet or a watch at no cost, you don't even have to part with an old gadget. Just get a new line and Verizon will credit the purchase amount back to you over the next 36 months.
The deals will run until -- you guessed it -- 14 February.
