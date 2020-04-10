Yelp lays off 1,000 employees as COVID-19 pandemic takes a toll on restaurants
The company's CEO makes it clear that an effort to support its departing colleagues will be made, such as severance pay, and reimbursement for up to three months of their health insurance coverage.
Businesses all over the world are experiencing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with smartphone makers suffering a 10-year low in phone sales this year. Apple closed its retail stores everywhere in the world outside of China, and its upcoming 5G iPhones are rumored to be delayed to December or later.
Many tech companies took measures to help support their customers and affected groups around the world. Apple is letting Apple Card users skip monthly payments without occurring interest, and is donating millions in supporting the fight against COVID-19, while Samsung began offering door-to-door servicing of their Galaxy products in some regions. In addition, Google recently made its Premium Google Meet service free until the end of this year, in an effort to help businesses and schools remain connected.