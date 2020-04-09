Samsung introduces new Door to Door Service for Galaxy users in Canada
Canadians can take advantage of this service by contacting the company via phone, live chat or text message, as listed on Samsung's "Stay home. Stay safe" page. A representative will then pick up the device when convenient, and after it has been repaired, Samsung will bring it back to the same address. Along with that, Samsung promises to disinfect the device, taking the extra step of precaucion in consideration of the situation the world is in right now.
We’re here to help with our new Door to Door Service. If you need service support for your Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet or wearable, we will arrange a convenient pick-up service solution at your home. Contact us at 1-800-SAMSUNG for assistance. https://t.co/hqBSE5mZqX pic.twitter.com/5gP5NqLPSu— Samsung Canada (@SamsungCanada) April 8, 2020
This is a thoughtful offer from the South Korean giant, considering many families are currently staying at home.
In the United States, Samsung's Support page also notes the company's aim to be flexible for its US users at this time too, promising free shipping and no-touch delivery, with extended return and phone trade-in periods.
US Samsung users can contact support via chat, phone call on 1-800-SAMSUNG or through their social media accounts, with in-home service available at request.
We recently reported on other companies going the extra mile to support their users and the fight against coronavirus. Some mobile game companies added a message advising players to remain at home, the Uber Eats app included an option to support your favorite restaurant, and Apple donated millions worldwide to groups directly fighting the spread of the virus.
With businesses around the globe impacted by the pandemic, and many families forced to remain at home, in some cases without an income during that time, Samsung and other tech companies offering extra support to their users is a great thing to see.