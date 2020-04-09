Samsung

Samsung introduces new Door to Door Service for Galaxy users in Canada

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 09, 2020, 2:27 AM
Samsung introduces new Door to Door Service for Galaxy users in Canada
Samsung Canada announced on Twitter a Door to Door Service for Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and wearable devices amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadians can take advantage of this service by contacting the company via phone, live chat or text message, as listed on Samsung's "Stay home. Stay safe" page. A representative will then pick up the device when convenient, and after it has been repaired, Samsung will bring it back to the same address. Along with that, Samsung promises to disinfect the device, taking the extra step of precaucion in consideration of the situation the world is in right now.



This is a thoughtful offer from the South Korean giant, considering many families are currently staying at home.

In the United States, Samsung's Support page also notes the company's aim to be flexible for its US users at this time too, promising free shipping and no-touch delivery, with extended return and phone trade-in periods.

US Samsung users can contact support via chat, phone call on 1-800-SAMSUNG or through their social media accounts, with in-home service available at request.

We recently reported on other companies going the extra mile to support their users and the fight against coronavirus. Some mobile game companies added a message advising players to remain at home, the Uber Eats app included an option to support your favorite restaurant, and Apple donated millions worldwide to groups directly fighting the spread of the virus.

With businesses around the globe impacted by the pandemic, and many families forced to remain at home, in some cases without an income during that time, Samsung and other tech companies offering extra support to their users is a great thing to see.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless