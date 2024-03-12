Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI, and Xperia 10 VI's first details leaked

Up Next:
Despite shrinking the size of its mobile division to oblivion, Sony is still making phones. However, most of the company’s handsets are hardly competitive price-wise, and less innovative than they were in the old days.
Nonetheless, Sony hardcore fans will be happy to know that their favorite phone company has at least three devices in the pipeline: Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI, and Xperia 10 VI.
That being said, those few details that we already know involve the amount of memory each of these handsets will pack inside. According to a Japanese blog (via GSMArena), the Xperia 1 VI will come in 12 and 16GB variants, while the Xperia 5 VI will feature 8GB RAM with no additional versions in the works.
Unfortunately, not many details are known about these phones yet. Although we were expecting at least one of these devices to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, it appears that Sony decided otherwise.
Finally, the Xperia 10 VI is said to feature either 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model. And that’s about it for now. Since Sony has been mum on its upcoming lineup of Xperia phones, it’s hard to tell when these will be introduced, but at least we expect more information to leak as we’re getting closer to their official reveal.
