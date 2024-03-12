Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI, and Xperia 10 VI's first details leaked

Sony
@cosminvasile
1
Sony Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI, and Xperia 10 VI's first details leaked
Despite shrinking the size of its mobile division to oblivion, Sony is still making phones. However, most of the company’s handsets are hardly competitive price-wise, and less innovative than they were in the old days.

Nonetheless, Sony hardcore fans will be happy to know that their favorite phone company has at least three devices in the pipeline: Xperia 1 VI, Xperia 5 VI, and Xperia 10 VI.

Unfortunately, not many details are known about these phones yet. Although we were expecting at least one of these devices to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, it appears that Sony decided otherwise.

That being said, those few details that we already know involve the amount of memory each of these handsets will pack inside. According to a Japanese blog (via GSMArena), the Xperia 1 VI will come in 12 and 16GB variants, while the Xperia 5 VI will feature 8GB RAM with no additional versions in the works. 

Finally, the Xperia 10 VI is said to feature either 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the model. And that’s about it for now. Since Sony has been mum on its upcoming lineup of Xperia phones, it’s hard to tell when these will be introduced, but at least we expect more information to leak as we’re getting closer to their official reveal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.

Latest News

The Huawei P70, rumored to pack a 1-inch sensor for its ultra-wide camera, is delayed
The Huawei P70, rumored to pack a 1-inch sensor for its ultra-wide camera, is delayed
Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price
Incredible new deal slashes up to $510 off the Pixel 7 Pro's original price
Live the foldable lifestyle on the cheap and get the awesome Motorola Razr 2023 at $200 off on Amazon
Live the foldable lifestyle on the cheap and get the awesome Motorola Razr 2023 at $200 off on Amazon
Fitbit tests "Walkmate": Personalized program to motivate walkers
Fitbit tests "Walkmate": Personalized program to motivate walkers
You can still save $300 on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage space through this deal
You can still save $300 on the impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ with huge 512GB storage space through this deal
Infographic: Samsung’s 25 years of wearable devices evolution
Infographic: Samsung’s 25 years of wearable devices evolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless