Xiaomi slips up, reveals a new midrange Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 768G
The company says the phone is underpinned by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, a processor the chipmaker hasn’t announced yet.
It’s unlikely that this was a typo since the SoC was mentioned twice. And either way, since the new handset promises a performance bump over the regular Redmi K30 5G, and it probably sits below the Redmi K30 5G Pro, both Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 865 don’t seem like probable candidates.
Although the Snapdragon 865 will probably not be getting a mid-cycle refresh, it appears that Qualcomm has other plans for the Snapdragon 765G, since the new chip sounds like its successor.
If that’s the case, it will likely be based on the same architecture and offer modest performance gains. Rival MediaTek has announced two chips in the recent past, and with some brands supposedly parting way with Qualcomm’s top tier silicon because of its price, perhaps it's a good idea to release a slightly upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G.
Snapdragon 768G will likely offer better graphics and improved performance
Some specs of the Snapdragon 768G have allegedly been leaked too. As suspected, it’s also an octa-core SoC, with presumably the same efficiency cores, but the prime and performance cores have been updated. According to a rumor, one core is clocked at 2.8 GHz, while the other offers a frequency of 2.4 GHz.
The new chip has reportedly been benchmarked too, and results show that its performance will be nearly 10 percent better than that of its predecessor.
The Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition will break cover on May 11, so that’s when we can expect to hear more about Qualcomm’s new mid-range 5G chip.