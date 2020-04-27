MIUI 12 announced by Xiaomi, with new animations, better Dark mode and enhanced privacy
Now, Xiaomi has announced the next version of its operating system - MIUI 12, which is to feature refined and enhanced system animations and an overall cleaner, flatter, simplified look, along with a focus on security and privacy.
Also noteworthy is Xiaomi's addition of its own gorgeous 3D live wallpapers, which react to the phone unlocking, or the user scrolling through the launcher and opening folders, as seen in the video by XDA Developers below.
Privacy-conscious Xiaomi users will also be happy to know that MIUI 12 introduces alerts for apps that are accessing your sensitive information, or when the camera, microphone and location services are being used, with an option to deny such permissions to the app in question.
Xiaomi is expected to start rolling out the MIUI 12 update by the end of June on several of its recent devices, currently only in China, while a global release hasn't been announced yet, but is likely to follow suit.
Some of the devices confirmed to get the update in China are the Redmi K30 and K20 series, the Redmi 8 and Note 8 series, and some of Xiaomi's earlier smartphones, while we're yet to see the company announce its list of global devices which will get MIUI 12.