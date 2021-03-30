Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold leaks hours ahead of official announcement





Previously, a Xiaomi folding prototype was spotted in the wild. The device had a protective casing which didn’t allow seeing the entire design, but from the pictures it looked like it had a bigger-than-normal crease in its display compared to similar foldable devices like the Motorola RAZR 2020 and the Huawei Mate X









In 2019, Xiaomi demonstrated their own vision for a foldable device by posting a promotional video of a concept phone with an outward-folding display. Since then, the company has not made moves toward releasing a folding device, but now, Xiaomi is on its way to join the foldable market.









Yesterday at another event, the Chinese company revealed three new smartphones: the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is a camera-focused smartphone with a triple-camera setup and a 50MP main camera made by Samsung. The Mi 11 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G connectivity. The Mi 11 Lite is the first smartphone in the world to use Snapdragon’s new 780G 5G mid-range processor. The Mi 11i uses the Snapdragon 888 processor like the Mi 11 Ultra, but has a different camera setup and smaller display and battery. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is similar to the Mi 11 Ultra featuring the same processor and an Ultra-like camera setup, but with a different design.





It is safe to say that the new foldable Xiaomi phone will feature similar specs in terms of cameras and processor to its Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro cousins. Stay tuned for our coverage of Xiaomi’s New Product Launch Part II event.