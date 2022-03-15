The Xiaomi 12 device family goes global: Flagship specs at a price

Xiaomi today announces the global availability of its latest flagship phones, the 12-series, which consist of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X. Building on the strong foundation established by last year's Mi 11 series, which simultaneously pushed the boundaries and struck a nice balance between pricing and features, Xiaomi is once again trying to outdo itself with this year's crop of spring chickens.





As mentioned, we get three devices, and here are the specs at a glance:













While prices will certainly vary by market, Xiaomi has revealed the MSRPs of its three new phones. The base version of the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro will start at $649, $749, and $999, respectively. As far as availability is concerned, we expect that Xiaomi will sell its newest wares on the markets it has established a foothold, and sadly, the US won't be among the list.







Xiaomi 12 Pro





By the way, we already have our review of the range-topping Xiaomi 12 Pro up and running, and it's mostly a great phone with just a few issues. For example, we applauded the super-fast charging and good image quality, but Xiaomi needs to further work on MIUI's software quirks here and there, as well as the slight inconsistencies between the different cameras. What's more, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seems to get a bit hotter on this particular device, to the point where the phone could overheat and crash in certain scenarios.











Xiaomi 12





The Xiaomi 12 comes with a slightly less impressive camera system and drops the quad-speaker setup in favor of a more standard dual speaker system. The 120W fast-charging is also nowhere to be found, having been substituted by a "slower" 67W charging solution. Wireless charging is still supported. The phone is a bit smaller and only gets a 6.28" FHD+ display, but it still offers a 120Hz refresh rate option. The Xiaomi 12 is also adding a lower-tier RAM and storage combination: you can have this phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB versions.





Xiaomi 12X









Finally, we have the Xiaomi 12X, which is the most affordable new phone. It drops the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for a Snapdragon 870 and doesn't get a 12GB RAM version, which is fitting of its more affordable nature. This one also comes with a 6.28" FHD+ display and also drops wireless charging out of the specs sheet.