 The Xiaomi 12 device family goes global: Flagship specs at a price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12 device family goes global: Flagship specs at a price

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Xiaomi announces the global release of its latest flagships
Xiaomi today announces the global availability of its latest flagship phones, the 12-series, which consist of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12X. Building on the strong foundation established by last year's Mi 11 series, which simultaneously pushed the boundaries and struck a nice balance between pricing and features, Xiaomi is once again trying to outdo itself with this year's crop of spring chickens.

As mentioned, we get three devices, and here are the specs at a glance:


Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 12
Xiaomi 12X
Display6.73" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED w/ Gorilla Glass Victus
6.28" FHD+ 120HZ AMOLED w/ Gorilla Glass Victus
6.28" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED w/ Gorilla Glass Victus
Processor and storage
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Storage8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB
8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB
Camera50MP F1.9 IMX707
50MP F2.2 ultra-wide
50MP F1.9 telephoto
32MP F2.4 front
50MP F1.8
13MP F2.4 ultra-wide
5MP telemacro
32MP F2.4 front
50MP F1.8
13MP F2.4 ultra-wide
5MP telemacro
32MP F2.4 front
AudioQuad speakers
Dual speakers
Dual speakers
Battery and charging
4,600mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless charging
4,500mAh, 67W wired, 50W wireless charging
4,500mAh, 67W wired charging
PriceStarting from $999
Starting from $749
Starting from $649


While prices will certainly vary by market, Xiaomi has revealed the MSRPs of its three new phones. The base version of the Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12, and Xiaomi 12 Pro will start at $649, $749, and $999, respectively. As far as availability is concerned, we expect that Xiaomi will sell its newest wares on the markets it has established a foothold, and sadly, the US won't be among the list.

Xiaomi 12 Pro


By the way, we already have our review of the range-topping Xiaomi 12 Pro up and running, and it's mostly a great phone with just a few issues. For example, we applauded the super-fast charging and good image quality, but Xiaomi needs to further work on MIUI's software quirks here and there, as well as the slight inconsistencies between the different cameras. What's more, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seems to get a bit hotter on this particular device, to the point where the phone could overheat and crash in certain scenarios.

You can check out our full Xiaomi 12 Pro review here.

Xiaomi 12


The Xiaomi 12 comes with a slightly less impressive camera system and drops the quad-speaker setup in favor of a more standard dual speaker system. The 120W fast-charging is also nowhere to be found, having been substituted by a "slower" 67W charging solution. Wireless charging is still supported. The phone is a bit smaller and only gets a 6.28" FHD+ display, but it still offers a 120Hz refresh rate option. The Xiaomi 12 is also adding a lower-tier RAM and storage combination: you can have this phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB versions.

Xiaomi 12X


Finally, we have the Xiaomi 12X, which is the most affordable new phone. It drops the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for a Snapdragon 870 and doesn't get a 12GB RAM version, which is fitting of its more affordable nature. This one also comes with a 6.28" FHD+ display and also drops wireless charging out of the specs sheet.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants is now on sale at a $100 discount
-$100
The best phones for kids - updated March 2022
by Rado Minkov,  17
The best phones for kids - updated March 2022
iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone
by Iskra Petrova,  1
iOS 15.4 brings 123 new and fun emojis to your iPhone
New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New leak reveals the Galaxy A33 in full two days ahead of official announcement
Fresh rumors zero in on several key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 features
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Fresh rumors zero in on several key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 features
Samsung working on an origami dual-hinge foldable, says guy who leaked the S22
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung working on an origami dual-hinge foldable, says guy who leaked the S22
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless