Sprint is giving away a new Mercedes, a Galaxy Note 10+ and more

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 07, 2019, 10:07 PM
Sprint is giving away a new Mercedes, a Galaxy Note 10+ and more
If you're a Sprint subscriber, you can pick up a free Sprint knit hat that includes the company's colors and logo. And if the merger with T-Mobile closes, this will surely become a collector's item. All you need to do is install the My Sprint Rewards app from the App Store or Google Play Store and visit your nearby Sprint location. Click on "Get Free Hat" in front of a Sprint rep and he or she will hand you the freebie.

"We wanted to do something special this holiday season to thank our awesome customers. So, if you’re like me, and you’re scrambling to find the hat you bought last year when it started getting cold, instead of digging and searching or buying a new hat, come in to your local Sprint store and don the iconic Sprint colors with a free knit hat this winter."-Sprint

Sprint also is giving away a 2020 Mercedes-Benz, a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and a Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet in its Merry & Bright sweepstakes. You don't have to be a Sprint subscriber to enter. You do have to be a legal resident of the U.S., District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You also have to be 18 years of age or older.


Just head to this page, type in your email address and submit your entry. One entry per household per day is allowed and the contest ends on January 3rd, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. There are also ways to score bonus entries. Sprint customers get one bonus entry for each calendar year that they have been a Sprint subscriber. Switch to Sprint, add a line or upgrade to a new phone to receive 20 additional entries. If you feel like it, an additional entry can be earned by following @Sprint on Twitter and disseminating a tweet with a holiday picture using the hashtag "#MerryandBrightSweepstakes." Lastly, Sprint is also offering smaller Instant Win prizes every day like a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, a $3 Panera Bread Gift Card and a $3 Krispy Kreme Gift Card. Entering one of these games will also earn you an additional entry. Check out the complete rules right here.


Even if you don't win the Mercedes, the Galaxy Note 10+ (which many would consider the Mercedes of smartphones right now) or the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, if you're a Sprint subscriber at least you'll have a warm head during the winter.
