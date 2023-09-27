Will Apple open up its ecosystem for its competitors in the EU?

The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act), is to open up its gates to competitors.



EU vision? The idea is for Apple to give its users the freedom to download apps from other stores, not just Apple's. " Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers ." the EU official said and added that “ EU regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy. "



Apple stated (and not only once) its concerns about privacy and security risks it sees in the DMA, and the company is actually not alone in its concerns. The European Commission tagged Apple, along with Meta, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, as "gatekeepers" of online services.



As for Apple's response, it has been tight-lipped. Tim Cook's trip to Brussels wasn't announced, and he hasn't mentioned his sit-down with the EU Commissioner. However, he did tweet (via Apple Insider) about meeting Apple Store staff in the city.





Great to connect with team members and customers at Apple Brussels! pic.twitter.com/RYW2NOGiM9 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 26, 2023



Whether he also met with representatives of the unions behind the strikes in neighboring France or not is unclear.