WidgetPod iPhone app introduces Now Playing widget for Spotify and Apple Music



The only requirement for WidgetPod to work is that your Apple gadget is running on iOS 14.1 or a later version (yes, it runs on iPhones, iPads, and iPods alike). Although the app is free, the basic version only comes with a single default layout and color. There are multiple widget customization options including brightness and color theme, layout, size, style, even number of playback controls you want visible—however, all these extras come with the purchase of WidgetPod Pro.









The app and all its widgets are updated in live time as soon as WidgetPod is launched. The 1.1 update also allows you to "Redirect to Player App" to use WidgetPod with any music player you want, such as Marvis (also developed by Aditya Rajveer) or any other.

The App Store has finally released a sweet new widget music fans (and iPhone owners) all over the world have surely been waiting for: the WidgetPod. Developed by Aditya Rajveer, this highly customizable add-on allows you to see which song is playing in a convenient corner of the screen, without obstructing your view of whatever else you might be doing on your iPhone. WidgetPod is compatible with both Apple Music and Spotify alike. However, the App Store app info is a little misleading: although it advertises free use and Spotify compatibility, you actually have to make a special in-app purchase of WidgetPod Pro for $1.99 to use it with Spotify.