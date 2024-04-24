Why the surprise event for the latest Apple iPad 2024 reveal?

Apple and the iPad: actually, the release timeline isn't that straightforward

iPad Air releases:

1st gen: October 22, 2013

2nd gen: October 16, 2014

3rd gen: March 18, 2019 (released March 25)

4th gen: September 15, 2020 (but remember 2020 was a disruptive year)

5th gen: March 9, 2022 (released March 18)

iPad Pro releases:

1st gen: September 9, 2015

2nd gen: June 5, 2017

3rd gen: October 30, 2018

4th gen: March 18, 2020

5th gen: April 20, 2021

6th gen: October 18, 2022 (released on October 26)

Entry-level iPad:

1st gen: January 27, 2010

2nd gen: March 2, 2011

3rd gen: March 7, 2021

4th gen: October 23, 2012

5th gen: March 21, 2017

6th gen: March 27, 2018

7th gen: September 10, 2019

8th gen: September 15, 2020

9th gen: September 14, 2021

10th gen: October 18, 2022

iPad mini:

1st gen: October 23, 2012

2nd gen: October 22, 2013

3rd gen: October 16, 2014

4th gen: September 9, 2015

5th gen: March 18, 2019

6th gen: September 24, 2021

For the iPad mini, we're seeing one deviation from the usual fall time-frame for release (in 2019).

Apple's "One More Thing"

Check out all the Apple "One More Thing" announcements here thanks to the YouTube channel @AppleExplained who got them all in one 52-minute-long video.

Steve Jobs

Other Apple surprises

One recent example of a surprise event is the "Scary Fast" event in 2023 that no one saw coming. It was scheduled for October 30 and introduced the new M3-powered version of the iMac. Before the event, nobody was sure what it would be about and people were speculating it was about new MacBooks, including a new MacBook Pro 16-inch, which didn't happen.





2023: the year without an iPad

Vision Pro

We're still not sure what Apple could unveil, apart from it being connected to iPads