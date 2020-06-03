Google flips the switch on Android 11's automation switches, check out the new interface





The new controls will be for its home automation foray, and will let you quickly turn on and off lights, air-conditioning, music and so on, around the house, even before you have gotten in, provided that you have the respective smart home equipment installed.





We first heard about this thanks to Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Devs who tipped us on the work of developer Kieron Quinn who in his turn managed to flash an Android 11 preview, then tap into the respective APIs to switch on the switches themselves.





Here's what Android 11's power menu will look like with home automation/IoT shortcuts (Controls API) AND quick wallet access showing.



(H/t @deletescape for the leaked doc that had this image)



For context: https://t.co/8RU3RrYoJP pic.twitter.com/VH6XxNF8q4 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 31, 2020



Now, however, the home automation and IoT toggle set turns out to be live for anyone who is rocking the latest Android 11 dev preview version, and the feature can liven up your power menu as soon as you install the newest Google Home app version. Here's how the automation toggles will look like when Android 11 lands on your handset.



