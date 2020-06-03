Android Software updates

Google flips the switch on Android 11's automation switches, check out the new interface

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 03, 2020, 8:54 AM
Google will use the Android 11 release to introduce a new set of switches that will pop up upon long-pressing the power button, after launching its wallet-style set there that lets you quickly access your Pay cards and passes.

The new controls will be for its home automation foray, and will let you quickly turn on and off lights, air-conditioning, music and so on, around the house, even before you have gotten in, provided that you have the respective smart home equipment installed.

We first heard about this thanks to Mishaal Rahman from XDA-Devs who tipped us on the work of developer Kieron Quinn who in his turn managed to flash an Android 11 preview, then tap into the respective APIs to switch on the switches themselves.


Now, however, the home automation and IoT toggle set turns out to be live for anyone who is rocking the latest Android 11 dev preview version, and the feature can liven up your power menu as soon as you install the newest Google Home app version. Here's how the automation toggles will look like when Android 11 lands on your handset.

