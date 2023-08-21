Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

WhatsApp may soon get new text formatting tools

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp may soon get new text formatting tools
WhatsApp is already one of the best messaging apps, but there’s always room for improvement. That’s why we’re getting new updates that bring important new features almost every month. Recently, the app added support for high-resolution photos and promised to bring support for HD videos very soon too.

On top of that, we’ve just learned that WhatsApp is working on additional text formatting tools that will make communications easier and even more fun. The fine folks over at WabetaInfo spotted a brand-new feature in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, which indicated that Meta’s developers have started to implement new text formatting tools.

Currently, there’s proof about three new text formatting options, which will be added on top of the already available italics, bold, strikethrough, and monospace options.

The first one is called “Code Block” and is aimed at software developers and programmers who might want to send code snippets to their friends or colleagues. This particular text formatting tool will prevent the confusion created when code snippets were not being displayed accurately in the chat window.

Another interesting text formatting tool, Quote, will receive a small yet important improvement. WhatsApp plans to introduce a new option that will allow users to highlight portions of a text that they want to quote. Currently, you can only quote entire messages, not parts of them.

Last but not least, one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp had a new formatting tool that allowed users to create lists of items. That will basically eliminate the need to manually add bullet points to every item that you want to be included in your list.

The report mentions that these features are now in development, so it may take some time until WhatsApp actually releases them for everyone to use. Still, it’s nice to know what we’ll be getting in future updates, even if these new features won’t be available for a long time.

