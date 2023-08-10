WhatsApp might introduce passkeys soon: one less password to remember

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Creating a secure password by following the rules (uppercase, numbers, special characters, etc.) isn't a cakewalk, and let's be real, it's not exactly fun. Maybe it's a tad amusing if you're into playing the online trend, the Password game, but other than that, it's not exactly a favorite pastime for most of us. And the whole memory struggle? Don't even get me started – it's a whole new level of annoyance. So, if you're feeling the same way, passkeys could be right up your alley.

Passkeys are becoming more common in different services, and it looks like WhatsApp is jumping on the trend. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp might soon let users use passkeys to log into their accounts. These passkeys will be stored in Google Password Manager, based on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.5 update.



Opting for passkeys offers a heightened level of security compared to traditional passwords, which can be susceptible to hacking and used for unauthorized access to your profile and data. Passkeys are like unique codes, phrases, or elements functioning as digital keys to unlock secure systems. For example, you can use your fingerprint or face, which are difficult to replicate. With this WhatsApp update, security is getting a solid boost.

Moreover, passkeys aren't just more secure, they're also significantly more user-friendly compared to traditional passwords. These passkeys will be securely stored in Google Password Manager, eliminating the need for memorization. Switching to a passkey for logging into your WhatsApp account offers exceptional convenience, especially when managing various accounts or using multiple devices.

Passkeys were introduced on iOS 16 in 2022, and soon after, Google also embraced them. Since then, various services such as Best Buy, eBay, and PayPal have started employing passkeys as an authentication method. Even social media platforms are hopping on board – TikTok recently rolled out passkey login for iOS users, while Facebook offers the option to use a passkey alongside the traditional password for logging in.

The precise launch date for WhatsApp's official passkey support remains uncertain, but given its current beta status, the rollout may be pretty soon. The messaging app under Meta's umbrella has recently introduced various updates, such as screen-sharing during video calls. With the upcoming passkey support, the app is likely to enhance the satisfaction – or at the very least, reduce stress – for its 2.7 billion users, alleviating the need to remember yet another password.

