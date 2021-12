They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features as the year draws to an end. At the beginning of December, the messaging service started rolling out support for the Novi digital wallet , and began testing a new privacy feature that hides your "Last Seen" status from strangers . Now there’s yet another new functionality that’s slowly rolling out to users - voice message previews.The new feature lets users check their recorded voice messages prior to sending them, in order to ensure nothing that everything is coherent and makes sense. This should be especially helpful in a number of situations, previewing your drunk Christmas voice DMs being one of them. But seriously, it’s a neat and useful feature that’s now rolling out to all platforms, including iOS, Android, web, and desktop.