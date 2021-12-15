Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Apps

WhatsApp is crashing on iOS

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
WhatsApp is crashing on iOS
Several tweets on Twitter today were about issues that some iPhone users were having with the WhatsApp app. Those suffering from this bug just could not open the messaging app on their iOS-powered handset as it would crash immediately after the icon was tapped on their iPhone home screen. With no recent WhatsApp updates to speak of, and with the beta version of the app crashing on Test Flight, the problem could be Facebook's fault (the company is the parent of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger).

While some users made a connection between the bug and yesterday's release of iOS 15.2, WhatsApp has been having problems with previous iOS versions putting the kibosh to that theory. Regardless of what is causing it to crash on iOS, WhatsApp hasn't even made a public statement of any kind regarding the app's inability to stay open for iPhone users. The bug is affecting both the regular version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business.


With end-to-end encryption maintaining your privacy, WhatsApp sends texts through your phone's internet connection similar to how Apple's iMessages and Google's Rich Communication Service (RCS) works. The ability to send larger video files and messages, support for large group chats, Read Receipts, and more features have made WhatsApp the most popular messaging app in over 100 countries. The app has been installed over 5 billion times.

While Facebook doesn't break out financials by individual apps, "experts" believe that WhatsApp helped generate between $5 billion and $10 billion in revenue for Facebook last year. It is estimated that the app has 2.3 billion daily active users (DAU), second behind parent Facebook's 2.9 billion daily active users. As of this past July, the number of Monthly Active Users on WhatsApp was calculated at 2 billion.

If you've been experiencing these same problems with WhatsApp on your iPhone, let us know by dropping your comment in the comment box below.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)
-$250
Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twittеr gets the useful automatic video captions feature
How to check if your phone can still dial 911
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How to check if your phone can still dial 911
Check out these leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE and its four colors
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Check out these leaked high-quality renders of the Galaxy S21 FE and its four colors
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated December 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  32
The best portable Bluetooth speakers (Updated December 2021)
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
by Poweradd,  0
Powerful external batteries, value-priced true wireless earbuds: check out Poweradd accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless