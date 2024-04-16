WhatsApp rolls out new chat filters to help you locate unread and group conversations





These filters are designed to make it faster and easier to locate specific conversations within your chat history, especially when you have many of them going on. Currently, the below two filters are available:





Unread: Perfect for catching up on messages you might have missed. It displays all your individual chats that contain unread messages, helping you prioritize your responses and clear those notification badges.

Groups: Perfect for finding that important group conversation. With a single tap, you can see all your group chats in one place, allowing you to quickly access discussions with family, friends, colleagues, or any other group you're a part of. This includes subgroups within Communities, ensuring you have a central location for all your group conversations.





Previously, searching for unread chats involved using the search bar and filtering by message status. This process, while functional, required additional steps. The new dedicated "Unread" filter eliminates these extra steps, placing readily accessible filter options at the forefront of the chat list. This is a significant improvement for users who frequently juggle numerous individual chats and want a quicker way to identify conversations that require their attention.



The "Groups" filter addresses another long-standing pain point for WhatsApp users. For those who participate in a significant number of group chats, navigating through the chat list to find specific groups could be time-consuming and cumbersome. The ability to filter group chats has been a particularly popular request from users, according to WaBetaInfo who first reported on this announcement.



If you are ready to try out this feature, make sure you have the most up-to-date version of WhatsApp installed on your Android or iOS device, which you can grab directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. These filters mark a positive step in response to longstanding user feedback, so seeing them finally implemented is a welcomed treat.