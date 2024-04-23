WhatsApp working on a favorite feature for contacts and groups

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp is constantly testing new features, but these don’t always make it to the stable version of the app. One of the most recent new features that WhatsApp is testing is a Favorites tab in the Settings menu.

With the new feature, WhatsApp users will be able to add, reorder, and remove favorited contacts and groups from the app’s settings. The new feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in one of the most recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android.

The Favorites tool is listed in the Settings menu right under the Account tab and aims to “make it easy to find people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp.”

Once you start to favorite contacts and populate the Favorites tab, they will be shown on the calls tab for easy access. You will no longer have to search for a certain contact to call since the Favorite tab is just one tap away.

Obviously, if you have lots of contacts that you want to add to the Favorites tab, it will be much easier to group them separately to avoid making very long lists of contacts.

This feature is not yet available on the iOS, and we have no idea when WhatsApp plans to roll out the Favorites tab, but it shouldn’t take too long if nothing goes wrong during testing.
