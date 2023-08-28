WhatsApp explores avatar reactions for status updates
In February of this year, WhatsApp added a new feature allowing users to react to a status with emojis. This was one of the most requested features since the debut of reactions last year. And now, it looks like WhatsApp is working on yet another option for you to express your reaction to a status.
According to info from Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets you reply to status updates using avatars. The latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.9, shows that WhatsApp plans to bring in this avatar reply feature in a future app update. As per the source, the feature is still being worked on, and unlike most other WhatsApp betas, this one doesn't seem to be rolling out widely to testers just yet.
Status is a way to drop quick updates to friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. These updates vanish in 24 hours and can include photos, videos, GIFs, and text. Similar to your one-on-one chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is locked up tight with end-to-end encryption.
The Meta-owned app tries to keep its more than two billion users satisfied by introducing new features regularly. Just recently, WhatsApp started supporting HD videos, following the introduction of HD photos. And that is not all: a new feature allowing users to share their screen during video calls was also introduced.
According to info from Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets you reply to status updates using avatars. The latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.9, shows that WhatsApp plans to bring in this avatar reply feature in a future app update. As per the source, the feature is still being worked on, and unlike most other WhatsApp betas, this one doesn't seem to be rolling out widely to testers just yet.
Image Credit–Wabetainfo
When the update eventually comes out, you'll be able to react to status updates using not only the 8 emojis available now but also avatars, which again might have 8 different options. Avatars would let you express your feelings about someone's status in a more personal way and could be a well-received feature.
Status is a way to drop quick updates to friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. These updates vanish in 24 hours and can include photos, videos, GIFs, and text. Similar to your one-on-one chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is locked up tight with end-to-end encryption.
It is still uncertain when exactly this new status reactions option will be available, but knowing WhatsApp's history, it might not be that far in the future.
The Meta-owned app tries to keep its more than two billion users satisfied by introducing new features regularly. Just recently, WhatsApp started supporting HD videos, following the introduction of HD photos. And that is not all: a new feature allowing users to share their screen during video calls was also introduced.
Things that are NOT allowed: