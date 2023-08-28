Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

WhatsApp explores avatar reactions for status updates

Apps
WhatsApp explores avatar reactions for Status updates
In February of this year, WhatsApp added a new feature allowing users to react to a status with emojis. This was one of the most requested features since the debut of reactions last year. And now, it looks like WhatsApp is working on yet another option for you to express your reaction to a status.

According to info from Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets you reply to status updates using avatars. The latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.9, shows that WhatsApp plans to bring in this avatar reply feature in a future app update. As per the source, the feature is still being worked on, and unlike most other WhatsApp betas, this one doesn't seem to be rolling out widely to testers just yet.



When the update eventually comes out, you'll be able to react to status updates using not only the 8 emojis available now but also avatars, which again might have 8 different options. Avatars would let you express your feelings about someone's status in a more personal way and could be a well-received feature.

Status is a way to drop quick updates to friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. These updates vanish in 24 hours and can include photos, videos, GIFs, and text. Similar to your one-on-one chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is locked up tight with end-to-end encryption.

It is still uncertain when exactly this new status reactions option will be available, but knowing WhatsApp's history, it might not be that far in the future.

The Meta-owned app tries to keep its more than two billion users satisfied by introducing new features regularly. Just recently, WhatsApp started supporting HD videos, following the introduction of HD photos. And that is not all: a new feature allowing users to share their screen during video calls was also introduced.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless