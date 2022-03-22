 WhatsApp now lets you react to messages - PhoneArena

WhatsApp now lets you react to messages

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
WhatsApp now lets you react to messages
Last month, we reported that WhatsApp was working on several new features, including search message shortcuts, and message reactions, and now the latter has finally started rolling out to users.

The feature was first uncovered by WABetaInfo, and it seems that WhatsApp is ready to push message reactions to users running version 2.22.8.3. It is worth mentioning that this version is not the official stable one, and it is only available to Beta testers.

Nevertheless, the fact that the feature is entering the beta version means that we would probably see it in the final stable release pretty soon. The reactions themselves are pretty similar to what other chat apps have been doing in the past couple of years, the likes of Telegram, Discord, and Slack.


According to WABetaInfo, there are six reactions to choose from - Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks. Even though message reactions are only available to beta testers at the moment, every WhatsApp user should be able to see them in chats.

Have you noticed these reactions in your WhatsApp everyday chit-chat?

Also Read:
WhatsApp for iOS has a new Contact Info page in the works
WhatsApp CEO hints at iPad app release
WhatsApp working on a useful Telegram-like poll feature for groups

