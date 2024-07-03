Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
What's your favorite Galaxy foldable color?
There is less than a week until the Galaxy Unpacked event, at which Samsung will unveil its latest products. The show's stars will be the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable smartphones. For better or worse, we already know basically everything about them.

One of the things we know is what colors Samsung will use for the foldables. They range from pretty boring silver, available for both models, to a playfully yellow Z Flip 6 and probably Barby-inspired pink Z Fold 6.

We know smartphones these days are as much work tools as they are lifestyle products, so their colors are important. Especially when talking about foldables, which don't end up inside protective cases as often as other phones.

So, what's your color of choice? Even if you don't plan to get a foldable Samsung this summer, what shade you'd like your next phone to be in?

