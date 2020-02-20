Huawei’s lawsuit against the US’ ban dismissed by the US District Court
In consequence, Huawei filed a lawsuit, protesting the US government’s National Defense Authorization Act, the document that banned the purchase of Huawei’s network equipment from the US government and its contractors, over concerns for national security.
However, the US District Court in East Texas did not agree with Huawei’s complaint. On February 18, Judge Amos Mazzant dismissed Huawei’s lawsuit, stating in his ruling, that working with the federal government of the US is "a privilege," not a constitutionally guaranteed right.
Unfortunately for Huawei, the ban stays, and on top of that the US is trying even harder to limit Huawei’s business. A new US chip draft proposal is exploring ways to block Huawei from having its chips produced by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. However, the US has not yet had considerable success in persuading its allies to forget all about Huawei’s products, as the UK and Germany still debate possible provider candidates for their 5G networks, without excluding Huawei at the moment.
