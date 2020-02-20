Huawei

Huawei’s lawsuit against the US’ ban dismissed by the US District Court

Trump’s government has had an issue with Huawei for a long time now. The Chinese company has been accused of espionage and has been relentlessly attacked with allegations from US authorities, which resulted in a trade ban against Huawei last year.

In consequence, Huawei filed a lawsuit, protesting the US government’s National Defense Authorization Act, the document that banned the purchase of Huawei’s network equipment from the US government and its contractors, over concerns for national security.

Huawei has been declining it had anything to do with spying or backdoor accessing from its network equipment ever since the beginning. It is now underlining the lack of publicly available evidence of spying, as a reason for this ban to be considered “unconstitutional” and consequently, removed.

However, the US District Court in East Texas did not agree with Huawei’s complaint. On February 18, Judge Amos Mazzant dismissed Huawei’s lawsuit, stating in his ruling, that working with the federal government of the US is "a privilege," not a constitutionally guaranteed right.

Unfortunately for Huawei, the ban stays, and on top of that the US is trying even harder to limit Huawei’s business. A new US chip draft proposal is exploring ways to block Huawei from having its chips produced by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. However, the US has not yet had considerable success in persuading its allies to forget all about Huawei’s products, as the UK and Germany still debate possible provider candidates for their 5G networks, without excluding Huawei at the moment.

meanestgenius
Reply

3. meanestgenius

Posts: 23093; Member since: May 28, 2014

I expected no less. No court in the U.S. is going to side with Huawei over this BS politics political propaganda witch hunt. Huawei just needs to continue to do what it’s been doing, which is make itself less and less dependent on U.S. materials/products. They can do it.

posted on 24 min ago

Galen20K
Reply

2. Galen20K

Posts: 588; Member since: Dec 26, 2008

bye bye Huawei....... **waves**

posted on 43 min ago

