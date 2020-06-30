Waze gets a new brand identity, major visual changes

new brand identity

from product icons to social posts to email templates

block-by-block system





The main reason Waze opted for this system is that it wanted to bring its map built by the community into its designs. Since these blocks come in different shapes and sizes, it offers the best of both worlds: functionality and entertainment. More than 13,000 community members helped shape up Waze's new brand identity, so it looks like this is a true win for the end-users.