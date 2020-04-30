Waze adds Lane guidance to its navigation features
Lane guidance in Waze works as expected - when you're approaching an interchange or a turn on a multi-lane road, the lane you're supposed to be in will be highlighted on the screen. Users will get alerts about 500 meters (0.31 miles) before the turn on city roads, or 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) before the exit on highways.
According to GeekTime, the feature is already rolling out in Israel and will reach other parts of the world in the following days. Lane guidance is an essential part of most navigation services, and Google really took its time to bring it to Waze. Earlier this month, the app turned to public agencies, partners, and communities to offer COVID-19-related information about road closures, red zones, checkpoints, and traffic congestion. Lane guidance will further help people get from point A to B as fast as possible.