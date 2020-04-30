iOS Android Apps Google

Waze adds Lane guidance to its navigation features

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 30, 2020, 4:44 AM
Let's face it - your car is probably stuck in the garage just like you're stuck at home, keeping that social distance and fighting the coronavirus from your couch... I mean base of operations. Nevertheless, navigation services still exist, and they could be very useful in the current state of emergency. After all, If you really need to go somewhere, chances are you're dealing with something important. The community-based map and navigation app Waze is set to make these trips a tad easier with a new and long-awaited feature - Lane guidance.

It might not sound like a big deal, but other navigation services like Google Maps and Apple Maps have had the functionality for years. Israeli blog GeekTime dug up the information and posted a short video of the feature in action. 


Lane guidance in Waze works as expected - when you're approaching an interchange or a turn on a multi-lane road, the lane you're supposed to be in will be highlighted on the screen. Users will get alerts about 500 meters (0.31 miles) before the turn on city roads, or 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) before the exit on highways.

According to GeekTime, the feature is already rolling out in Israel and will reach other parts of the world in the following days. Lane guidance is an essential part of most navigation services, and Google really took its time to bring it to Waze. Earlier this month, the app turned to public agencies, partners, and communities to offer COVID-19-related information about road closures, red zones, checkpoints, and traffic congestion. Lane guidance will further help people get from point A to B as fast as possible. 

