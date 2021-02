Waze adds Audible integration on Android and iOS devices

Last year, Waze added Amazon Music integration and Google Assistant support to its navigation app. Starting this week, yet another major streaming service makes its way to Waze's Audio Player, Audible.Today, Waze announced that Audible has joined its Audio Player Program, thus allowing drivers to listen to their favorite audiobooks, podcasts, as well as more than 600,000 Audible Originals. Audible members can start listening on Waze by opening the app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player.Naturally, Audible members will also receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Audible app, a nifty feature to have while driving. According to Waze, the new Audible integration will begin rolling out from today, so Android and iOS users should check for a new update to get the new features on their phones.Currently, Waze offers integration with multiple streaming services, including Spotify , YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music. You'll just have to select whichever audio player you prefer if you're subscribed to more than one streaming service.