Waze adds Audible integration on Android and iOS devices
Today, Waze announced that Audible has joined its Audio Player Program, thus allowing drivers to listen to their favorite audiobooks, podcasts, as well as more than 600,000 Audible Originals. Audible members can start listening on Waze by opening the app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player.
Currently, Waze offers integration with multiple streaming services, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and Amazon Music. You'll just have to select whichever audio player you prefer if you're subscribed to more than one streaming service.