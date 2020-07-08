Versus: For and against Apple's "no charger in the box" plan

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

The waste argument

The greed argument

This is admittedly a stronger argument but it ties well to what I talked about already. Let me explain what I mean. Smartphone chargers are very durable. Unless you’re actively trying to break them, they’ll likely work perfectly well past the life of the phone they came with. And they’re also quite universal these days, you can use them to charge all sorts of devices. It’s always good to have a charger around, one by the sofa, one by the bed, one at work. I’ve never heard anyone complain about having too many chargers.However. That’s only valid for chargers you’ll actually use. And as we made it clear, most iPhone chargers aren’t that useful. And Apple sells millions of iPhones every year. So, after it’s been shoving slow chargers in people’s hands for years, it now decides that since they are going to the dump, it might as well save some money and space and skip them altogether.I have no doubt that having fewer charges to make and smaller iPhone boxes to ship will ultimately save a ton of resources. But it seems like that only becomes an important problem when the solution also conveniently makes Apple more money in the process. Speaking of money...Although Apple likes to paint itself as a very green company and has indeed achieved a lot in that regard, it still has shareholders to answer to and those aren’t typically known for their care about the environment. They like to see record-breaking profits and high share prices.The rumor that started it all also stated that Apple will have a new 20W charger that will be sold separately for those that don’t have a drawer full of chargers at home. No price for it yet, but it will undoubtedly cost several times more than its production cost.