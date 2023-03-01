Verizon will begin tacking on a new fee to some unlimited plans from April





Verizon, the largest wireless carrier in the US, will apparently soon inform customers on older unlimited plans that monthly bills will rise by $2. This is a "rate plan adjustment" fee and Verizon says that it's being added to account for the added cost of maintaining older plans.





The fee will only apply to older plans like Beyond Unlimited, Go Unlimited, and the older Unlimited plan. Customers will be notified about the change through email, mail, and notices on the March bill and the charge will begin to be levied from April.





It looks like Verizon has made this move to encourage people to move to its newer phone plans . The company explicitly said this when it increased the rate for customers on older shared plans in June last year.





Tech Life Channel's Tyrone believes that this could backfire. He thinks that those who were happy with legacy plans may shift to AT&T or T-Mobile instead of opting for one of Verizon's latest plans.





That said, a large proportion of Verizon's customers belong to older age groups and have high incomes. They are said to be slow in adopting new technology so a push from Verizon may make them switch to a more recent plan.





Verizon already increased prices a couple of times last year though, so this new charge might prove to be the final straw.



