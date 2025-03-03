Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
From large-scale cyberattacks that momentarily crippled telecommunication companies to global failures that grounded flights, there were plenty of incidents in 2024 to highlight the importance of good security practices. To protect organizations from cyber incidents, Verizon Business and Accenture have teamed up to provide new comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. They want to speed up the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity technologies.
Verizon Business and Accenture will focus on tackling the most pressing risk concerns. The solutions will be provided as as-a-service offerings such as identity and access management (IAM), managed extended detection and response (MxDR), and cyber risk services.
The companies have joined hands to provide security services to mid-market and large enterprises across all industries. The two aim to protect you from all sorts of cyber threats and nuisances, including data breaches, phishing attacks, and social engineering.
They will provide a fully integrated suite of new solutions to identify vulnerabilities, and "detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks."
Verizon tells us that the services are for new and existing Verizon Business customers and Accenture will also offer them to its clients.
We were also curious as to whether this was a response to the Snowflake attack, but Verizon has clarified that's not the case and that these offerings are a response to evolving demands from customers.
Lastly, we were wondering if we'd see something similar for individual customers, but Verizon tells us these specific solutions are only for Business customers.
The importance of being cyber-resilient cannot be overstated. The 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report states that emerging threats such as vulnerability exploitation saw a threefold (180%) increase in 2024.
In case you are wondering, Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a security discipline that uses multiple technologies and processes to ensure all assets are looked after by a proper resource to prevent unauthorized access and fraud. Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is a detection and response tool that monitors and identifies threats.
Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses. With our decades of experience in this area, Verizon is committed to offering solutions that protect our customers and keep their data secure. We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.
Kyle Malady, CEO Verizon Business, March 2025
The partnership will benefit from Verizon's network leadership and Accenture's expertise in security services. The services will integrated with Verizon’s portfolio of network solutions.
After this initial phase, the two companies will focus on creating new innovative solutions.
