US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers

A US Army soldier who was arrested and indicted in December for illegally obtaining and selling phone records belonging to AT&T and Verizon customers has admitted to the charges against him.

As first reported by TechCrunch, Cameron John Wagenius has pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized transfer of call records information on online platforms. He could be fined as much as $250,000 and be jailed for up to 10 years for each of the two counts.

Texas-based Wagenius was a communications specialist for the army and went by the alias "Kiberphant0m" online. In November, Kimberphant0m boasted about having the AT&T call logs for President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also tried to get AT&T to pay a ransom. He also uploaded what he claimed was the data schema from the US National Security Agency.

Also in November, he put call logs obtained from high-profile Verizon customers up for sale. Later in the same month, he offered a SIM-swapping service that targeted Verizon customers.

The list of crimes doesn't stop there, with Kiberphant0m also revealing online that he launched denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and is also said to have sold remote access credentials for a US defense contractor.

Wagenius is believed to be associated with another cybercriminal, Connor Riley Moucka, who hailed from Canada and posted using the name "Judische." He was arrested in October for stealing data from dozens of companies who hosted their information with the cloud service provider Snowflake. He is believed to have tasked Wagenius with selling the stolen data, which is why Wagenius is not accused of directly being involved in breaching Snowflake or AT&T.

Last month, US attorney Tessa Gorman revealed that both the AT&T and Verizon breaches "arise from the same computer intrusion and extortion and include some of the same stolen victim information."
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

