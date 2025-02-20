US soldier admits to crimes against Verizon and AT&T customers
A US Army soldier who was arrested and indicted in December for illegally obtaining and selling phone records belonging to AT&T and Verizon customers has admitted to the charges against him.
As first reported by TechCrunch, Cameron John Wagenius has pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized transfer of call records information on online platforms. He could be fined as much as $250,000 and be jailed for up to 10 years for each of the two counts.
Also in November, he put call logs obtained from high-profile Verizon customers up for sale. Later in the same month, he offered a SIM-swapping service that targeted Verizon customers.
Wagenius is believed to be associated with another cybercriminal, Connor Riley Moucka, who hailed from Canada and posted using the name "Judische." He was arrested in October for stealing data from dozens of companies who hosted their information with the cloud service provider Snowflake. He is believed to have tasked Wagenius with selling the stolen data, which is why Wagenius is not accused of directly being involved in breaching Snowflake or AT&T.
Last month, US attorney Tessa Gorman revealed that both the AT&T and Verizon breaches "arise from the same computer intrusion and extortion and include some of the same stolen victim information."
Texas-based Wagenius was a communications specialist for the army and went by the alias "Kiberphant0m" online. In November, Kimberphant0m boasted about having the AT&T call logs for President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also tried to get AT&T to pay a ransom. He also uploaded what he claimed was the data schema from the US National Security Agency.
The list of crimes doesn't stop there, with Kiberphant0m also revealing online that he launched denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and is also said to have sold remote access credentials for a US defense contractor.
