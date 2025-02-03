Verizon





Verizon is collaborating with Skylo to make satellite messaging features and location detection available for customers with select Android devices

Verizon " as certified for satellite communication via its services: While Skylo mentions the Google Pixel 9 and a rugged Ulefone as compatible, it also specifically lists " Samsung Galaxy S25 series on" as certified for satellite communication via its services:





According to Verizon , its network covers 99% of the places where Americans "live, work, or play," and that statement isn't far from the truth, as the FCC indeed lists Verizon as the carrier with the widest national coverage, especially in rural areas.





For the rest of the space, Verizon will now provide satellite communication services, which, in their nascence, will be just texting and instant messaging, but with the AST satellites and multi-operator 850 Mhz band will bring voice and data as well.





As if to hammer the new Verizon signal frontier point home, the marketing firm of Big Red employed none other than Buzz Aldrin and the original "Can you hear me now?" guy for the satellite communication campaign with the following promo:





T-Mobile is already running a beta of its Android phones from the Samsung Galaxy family it has also worked with Apple to provide supplementary access to its is already running a beta of its Starlink direct-to-cell service partnership, but besides flagshipfrom the Samsung Galaxy family it has also worked with Apple to provide supplementary access to its iPhones . Apple does have its homebrew satellite messaging solution with an investment in Globalstar, but the Starlink constellation is more advanced in its reach, so it didn't want to miss out.





In any case, direct satellite communication to unmodified carrier phones is increasingly becoming a contested area and will be a desired service, so Samsung and Verizon will keep the service free on Galaxy S25 handsets for 2025, and perhaps start charging those who are hooked afterwards.