iPad users have been waiting over a decade for this app, and now it might actually happen

Apple's most creative users may finally get the app they've been asking for

Instagram on iPad has long been one of the most requested and most delayed app experiences in the Apple ecosystem. And after years of speculation, it looks like Meta is finally getting close to delivering it.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Instagram for iPad is now in active development, with Meta employees already testing the app internally. If everything goes according to plan, a release could happen before the end of the year.

This lines up with what we reported earlier this year, when it became clear that Meta was reconsidering its long-standing resistance to launching Instagram on Apple's tablets. For years, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had downplayed the need for an iPad version, suggesting the user base wasn’t large enough to justify the effort. That stance seems to be shifting quickly.

One of the reasons for the delay was technical. Instagram was originally built around square images and smaller screens, while the iPad’s larger display posed unique design challenges. There were also concerns that low-resolution content might not scale well to a high-resolution tablet. Gurman notes that improved rendering tools and device capabilities have now made these obstacles easier to overcome.


Another sign that things are changing is the recent launch of WhatsApp for iPad. Also owned by Meta, WhatsApp finally made its way to iPad earlier this year, offering full multi-device syncing and a more polished tablet interface. It’s likely that Instagram will follow a similar model, whether through a fully native app or an iPad-optimized version of its web platform.

For creators, the news is especially welcome. The iPad is already a go-to device for photographers, designers, and digital artists. Many of them rely on Instagram to share their work, but have been forced to use the mobile app or web version with limited functionality. A dedicated iPad app could finally offer the kind of full-screen layout and editing tools that make sense for the larger display.

Meta has not made an official announcement yet, and there’s no guarantee the app will be revealed at WWDC. Still, internal testing is a strong indicator that the launch is no longer a question of if, but when.

After more than a decade of waiting, it looks like the iPad is finally getting the Instagram app it deserves. The only real question left is how soon it arrives.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.
