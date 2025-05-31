Google tweaks the Pixel Weather app and makes it look better

Google really did a great job with the Pixel Weather app making it much more useful than the old Weather app that starred Froggy . Instead of a cute animation, the app is now loaded with data including an hourly forecast, a 10-day forecast, Wind speed, Precipitation, Visibility, the UV index, Humidity, Air Quality, and more.





You can have the app show the weather for your current location or add more locations if you want to monitor the weather where your kids are living, or want to know the conditions where other family members or friends live. If you're planning a vacation or embarking on a business trip, you might want to know what to expect weather-wise when you arrive at your destination.







The Pixel Weather app also features a Weather map which uses radar to show expected precipitation in your area over the next six-hours. With the map, you can pinch out to zoom in if you want to see a more local look at the radar in your area. If you'd rather see what the radar shows for several states near you, pinch in on the screen to zoom out. The severity of the precipitation expected in a particular area is represented by the different colors used by the radar that cover that area of the map.







Google has improved the design of the Weather map by changing the bottom sheet showing the time, the circular play/pause button for the radar, and the radar's timeline controls. With the change, the bottom is now a floating card which shows some of the map underneath the card at the left, right, and bottom of the floating card. This replaces the previous look that covered the map with the bottom sheet. You can see this in the screenshots we've embedded in this article.





Most of you might consider this to be a minor change that is not a big deal but it does improve the look of the app. It also makes the Pixel Weather app more consistent across different Pixel models since the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold , both large-screen devices, already use the floating card design for the Pixel Weather app. The new version of the Weather map comes with version 1.0.20250408.758982743 of the Pixel Weather app which was disseminated over the last few days.



