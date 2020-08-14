Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Verizon Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Verizon rolls out Android 10 update to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 2:04 PM
Verizon rolls out Android 10 update to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
The Galaxy Tab A 8.0, one of the cheapest Android tablets released by Samsung last year, is finally getting the long-awaited Android 10 update. It's not an unexpected move since Samsung kicked off the rollout about a month ago, but US carriers tend to delay these updates until after they have been thoroughly tested.

So, a month after the update was pushed out globally, Verizon announced that Android 10 is making its way to Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 units across the US. Along with the usual Android 10 new features and improvements, the update adds a few other enhancements.

The first one is Sound Amplifier, which allows you to boost the tablet's sound, filter background noise, and make general adjustments to the sound. Then, Live Transcribe enables your tablet to make real-time transcriptions for sound events around you like when a dog is barking or someone is whistling.

Furthermore, gestures have been further improved to be quicker and more intuitive. You can now go backward and forward, pull up the home screen, and swipe up to see which apps you have open. There's also a new Focus mode that can be enabled with a single tap to pause apps that you've selected.

Finally, Samsung Daily has replaced Bixby Home. You can now swipe your home screen to the right to see today's news, weather, appointments, and more. Keep in mind that the Night Mode has been renamed to Dark Mode.

Before you attempt to download the Android 10 update, make sure that your battery is fully charged. Since this is a very large update, we'd recommend downloading it via the Wi-Fi network.

