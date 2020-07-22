Verizon rolls out Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 update
The update isn't marked as One UI 2.1, so you'll have to take our word for it. Verizon does mention that the update rolling out since July 20 includes the June security patch and that it's delivered OTA (over the air) in batches. However, a tipster provided AndroidPolice with a screenshot that confirms the update comes with a slightly newer July security patch.
According to Verizon, the update should take between 6 to 10 minutes to download on the phone, and probably just as long to install. More importantly, the update weighs in at 1.2GB, so make sure that you have enough free storage to download and install it.
The One UI 2.1 update brings a handful of camera improvements such as new single take and pro video recording modes, as well as new features like Quick Share and Music Share. Also, One UI 2.1 gathers together all the augmented reality functions like AR Emoji and AR Doodle into a single place called AR Zone.