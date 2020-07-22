Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon rolls out Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 22, 2020, 7:22 AM
Verizon rolls out Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 update
Samsung rolled out the One UI 2.1 update to the unlocked Galaxy Note 9 units about a month ago, but these type of updates takes a while longer to be released by carriers. If you've bought your Samsung flagship from Verizon, you'll be happy to know that the Big Red has already kicked off the Note 9 One UI 2.1 roll-out.

The update isn't marked as One UI 2.1, so you'll have to take our word for it. Verizon does mention that the update rolling out since July 20 includes the June security patch and that it's delivered OTA (over the air) in batches. However, a tipster provided AndroidPolice with a screenshot that confirms the update comes with a slightly newer July security patch.

According to Verizon, the update should take between 6 to 10 minutes to download on the phone, and probably just as long to install. More importantly, the update weighs in at 1.2GB, so make sure that you have enough free storage to download and install it.

The One UI 2.1 update brings a handful of camera improvements such as new single take and pro video recording modes, as well as new features like Quick Share and Music Share. Also, One UI 2.1 gathers together all the augmented reality functions like AR Emoji and AR Doodle into a single place called AR Zone.

Related phones

Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 19 Reviews
$580 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
$450 Samsung Galaxy Note9 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus Nord 5G is official: redefining midrange smartphones
Popular stories
These new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features make it the best foldable phone
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC
Popular stories
T-Mobile has 'fresh deals' in the pipeline to celebrate its 5G evolution after Sprint's imminent death

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless