Android Huawei Display Xiaomi

Upcoming folding phones from Huawei and Xiaomi will reportedly use ultra thin glass

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jun 22, 2020, 2:46 AM
Upcoming folding phones from Huawei and Xiaomi will reportedly use ultra thin glass
We know that Samsung is considering ultra-thin glass technology for its upcoming folding phones, namely the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, although a plastic-based panel isn't out of the question as a last resort.

Over the recent months a new patent surfaced, suggesting that Huawei too is working on its next folding smartphone, a successor to the Mate X and Mate Xs, which this time appears to be more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Fold in its design. In patent images, the phone is shown to fold like a book, and have a smaller external display to be used when completely folded, much like the Galaxy Fold. In contrast, Huawei's already-released Mate X and Xs fold the other way around, keeping the main display on the phone's outside even when closed.


Later on, a patent from another Chinese giant, Xiaomi, surfaced as well, showing that it was working on a folding smartphone that will actually follow the Mate X and Xs' design, with the folding display remaining on the outside of the phone even when it's folded.


Up until now, it was anyone's guess whether the two Chinese giants will be using plastic screens for their upcoming foldable phones, but now Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) says both Huawei and Xiaomi have purchased ultra-thin flexible glass for the production of "ultra-large curvature products."


Considering the information we have thus far, and if this latest tip is true, we can definitely expect that both Huawei and Xiaomi are about to release their next (or first, in the case of Xiaomi) foldable smartphones in the coming months, and both phones will be sporting ultra-thin glass folding displays, instead of plastic.

Related phones

Mate Xs
Huawei Mate Xs View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
$3459 Huawei Mate Xs on
  • Display 8.0 inches
    2480 x 2200 pixels
  • Camera 40 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Huawei Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2020: what to expect and how to watch
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless