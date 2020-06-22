Upcoming folding phones from Huawei and Xiaomi will reportedly use ultra thin glass
Later on, a patent from another Chinese giant, Xiaomi, surfaced as well, showing that it was working on a folding smartphone that will actually follow the Mate X and Xs' design, with the folding display remaining on the outside of the phone even when it's folded.
Up until now, it was anyone's guess whether the two Chinese giants will be using plastic screens for their upcoming foldable phones, but now Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) says both Huawei and Xiaomi have purchased ultra-thin flexible glass for the production of "ultra-large curvature products."
Considering the information we have thus far, and if this latest tip is true, we can definitely expect that both Huawei and Xiaomi are about to release their next (or first, in the case of Xiaomi) foldable smartphones in the coming months, and both phones will be sporting ultra-thin glass folding displays, instead of plastic.