Upcoming folding phones from Huawei and Xiaomi will reportedly use ultra thin glass

We know that Samsung is considering ultra-thin glass technology for its upcoming folding phones, namely the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 , although a plastic-based panel isn't out of the question as a last resort.Over the recent months a new patent surfaced , suggesting that Huawei too is working on its next folding smartphone, a successor to the Mate X and Mate Xs , which this time appears to be more akin to the Samsung Galaxy Fold in its design. In patent images, the phone is shown to fold like a book, and have a smaller external display to be used when completely folded, much like the Galaxy Fold. In contrast, Huawei's already-released Mate X and Xs fold the other way around, keeping the main display on the phone's outside even when closed.Later on, a patent from another Chinese giant, Xiaomi, surfaced as well, showing that it was working on a folding smartphone that will actually follow the Mate X and Xs' design, with the folding display remaining on the outside of the phone even when it's folded.Up until now, it was anyone's guess whether the two Chinese giants will be using plastic screens for their upcoming foldable phones, but now Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority ) says both Huawei and Xiaomi have purchased ultra-thin flexible glass for the production of "ultra-large curvature products."Considering the information we have thus far, and if this latest tip is true, we can definitely expect that both Huawei and Xiaomi are about to release their next (or first, in the case of Xiaomi) foldable smartphones in the coming months, and both phones will be sporting ultra-thin glass folding displays, instead of plastic.