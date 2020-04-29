Samsung Huawei

Next Huawei Mate X looks like a Galaxy Fold in patent designs

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 29, 2020, 2:54 AM
Next Huawei Mate X looks like a Galaxy Fold in patent designs
The Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs were the only real competition to Samsung's Galaxy Fold, in terms of design. Both companies chose a book-like folding design where the user ends up with a small tablet, but while the Galaxy Fold has its delicate flexible screen on the inside of the device, Huawei put theirs on the outside, so a secondary, smaller screen wasn't needed.

Now, with the new LetsGoDigital report based on Huawei's patent designs, it appears the Chinese giant will attempt to stray from its own, and improve upon Samsung's vision. The images from the patent show a device that, much like the Fold, has a screen that folds inwards, and a smaller outside screen for when it's closed.

On the patent it is shown that the device is boasting a quadruple camera setup, similarly to the current Huawei Mate Xs, with the fourth camera being square-shaped, instead of round, possibly featuring a zoom lens. No cameras are seen on the other side of the device, so the quad camera setup is likely meant to be used for selfies also.

This Huawei patent was approved yesterday, April 28th, though as always, there's no guarantee that we'll see an actual device come from it. But we do know Huawei is probably going to release its next foldable smartphone near the end of 2020, possibly October, likely to follow the next Galaxy Fold iteration, which itself is expected around September.

Earlier this month Huawei admitted to losing up to $70 million on the €2,499 Huawei Mate Xs, with CEO Richard Yu saying the cost of folding screens needs to be reduced before a profit would be possible. Despite this, the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip are understood to be profitable.

Related phones

Mate X
Huawei Mate X View Full specs
$4499 Huawei Mate X on
  • Display 8.0 inches
    2480 x 2200 pixels
  • Camera 40 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 980, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Mate Xs
Huawei Mate Xs View Full specs
$4499 Huawei Mate Xs on
  • Display 8.0 inches
    2480 x 2200 pixels
  • Camera 40 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Huawei Emotion UI
Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold View Full specs
$1599 Samsung Galaxy Fold on
  • Display 7.3 inches
    2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless