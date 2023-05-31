Unveiling the unreleased: colored AirPods and purple iPhone 7 we never saw
The AirPods made a huge splash when they were first introduced to the market, and they have continued to be popular with each subsequent generation. For me, and I'm sure for many of you as well, one thing that has always been missing is colored versions of the AirPods to match the different colors of iPhones.
The prototype introduced by Kosutami is in Pink, but they also mentioned other colors, such as ProductRED, Purple, Black, and Blonde. It seems that Apple wanted to match the AirPods with the purple iPhone 7, which almost made it to production. Unfortunately, the edition was canceled in the later stages, just before the DVT (design validation test) and PVT (product validation test), which are the final steps before mass production begins.
Until now, all AirPods, except the AirPods Max model which comes in five different colors, have only been available in white, which is great for some as it is a recognizable brand feature with an iconic look. However, others are eagerly waiting for colored versions to match their favorite Apple accessories. Fortunately, it is a good thing that you can always customize your AirPods and make them unique for an additional price.
Kosutami, a collector of rare Apple products, shared yesterday on Twitter images of prototypes of colored MagSafe chargers. Today, they have surprised us again with a photo of colored versions of the 1st-gen AirPods, and more! According to their tweet, Apple was very close to launching them into production, but for some reason, it never happened.
The 1st gen AirPods hit the market in 2016 and were produced until 2019 when the second generation went into production. Two years later, in 2021, the latest, third-generation AirPods were released. If their release dates continue to follow the same pattern, it would not be surprising if Apple announces the production of the next generation soon.
