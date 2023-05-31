Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Unveiling the unreleased: colored AirPods and purple iPhone 7 we never saw

Apple
1
Unveiling the unreleased: colored AirPods and purple iPhone 7 we never saw
The AirPods made a huge splash when they were first introduced to the market, and they have continued to be popular with each subsequent generation. For me, and I'm sure for many of you as well, one thing that has always been missing is colored versions of the AirPods to match the different colors of iPhones.

Kosutami, a collector of rare Apple products, shared yesterday on Twitter images of prototypes of colored MagSafe chargers. Today, they have surprised us again with a photo of colored versions of the 1st-gen AirPods, and more! According to their tweet, Apple was very close to launching them into production, but for some reason, it never happened.

The prototype introduced by Kosutami is in Pink, but they also mentioned other colors, such as ProductRED, Purple, Black, and Blonde. It seems that Apple wanted to match the AirPods with the purple iPhone 7, which almost made it to production. Unfortunately, the edition was canceled in the later stages, just before the DVT (design validation test) and PVT (product validation test), which are the final steps before mass production begins.

The 1st gen AirPods hit the market in 2016 and were produced until 2019 when the second generation went into production. Two years later, in 2021, the latest, third-generation AirPods were released. If their release dates continue to follow the same pattern, it would not be surprising if Apple announces the production of the next generation soon.

Until now, all AirPods, except the AirPods Max model which comes in five different colors, have only been available in white, which is great for some as it is a recognizable brand feature with an iconic look. However, others are eagerly waiting for colored versions to match their favorite Apple accessories. Fortunately, it is a good thing that you can always customize your AirPods and make them unique for an additional price.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless