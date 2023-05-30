Leaked images unveil colorful prototypes of Apple’s MagSafe Charger, but we may never have them

You can see the prototype in gold cover on the left and the "Magic Charger" on the right.





While Apple already provides a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable with the MacBook Air, according to, the company may have contemplated extending this option to the MagSafe charger for iPhone. The purpose and release plans for these colored chargers remain unknown. However, this revelation suggests the potential for expanding Apple’s MagSafe charger lineup to compete in the emerging Qi2 market.Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models are expected to support 15W wireless fast charging, even when using third-party Qi2 chargers that lack official Apple certification. This move aligns with Apple’s contribution to the new version of the Qi open standard, which functions similarly to MagSafe.The MagSafe Charger simplifies the wireless charging experience: thanks to its perfectly aligned magnets, it secures the attachment to compatible devices, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro, enabling faster wireless charging of up to 15 W for them.The MagSafe charger also supports Qi charging, allowing it to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 and later models, as well as AirPods with a wireless charging case. It is recommended to use the charger with a 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which is sold separately.While the possibility of colored MagSafe chargers for iPhone remains uncertain, the prototype reveals hints at Apple’s willingness to explore new options to enhance its charging accessories lineup and meet the demands of its diverse customer base. As the market evolves, Apple may surprise us with expanded choices to further elevate the MagSafe charging experience.